MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police are investigating a shooting in North Memphis that left one person dead Tuesday night.

Police say a man was shot and killed in the 2300 block of Hubbard Avenue near Boxwood Street.

Investigators found the man laying in the road, unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you know anything, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.