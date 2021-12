MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man was found dead in Frayser after police say he was shot Monday.

MPD said the shooting happened on the 1700 block of Whitney Avenue.

The victim was located in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

We will update this page when we have more information.

If you have any information, please call 528-CASH