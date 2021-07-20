Man facing rape charges after sexually assaulting another man at Memphis behavioral hospital, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man is facing rape charges after police said he sexually assaulted another man at a Memphis behavioral hospital.

According to police records, the victim reported the case to a nurse who was familiar with the accused. The victim said he was sexually assaulted while in a wheelchair.

A man told investigators he was at Delta Medical Hospital, which is located on Getwell, when a man, detectives identify as George Boyd came in his room.

The victim claims the incident took place last week. He says Boyd came in his room, and told him to pull his gown up.

The victim is in a wheelchair at the time because of a broken ankle. He says Boyd prevented him from leaving the room and sexually assaulted him.

The victim told investigators during the assault he was too afraid to scream or yell because he was afraid Boyd would physically assault him.

After the incident he immediately reported the case to a nurse, who knew the accused attacker as Boyd.

WREG-TV went to Boyd’s last known address but no one answered.

According to the hospital’s website it no longer offers emergency room medical services, but says it’s a “Leading mental health and drug addiction treatment center for adults in Memphis”

It also says it offers behavioral health ER services.

We reached out to the hospital for comment and have not heard back yet.

Boyd’s bond is set at $50,000.