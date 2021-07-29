Man facing murder charges after 2020 Fayette County fatal shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation say a man is facing several charges, including first degree murder, in connection with a Fayette County shooting that left one person dead and four others injured.

Officials say five people were shot in the 1100 block of Brewer Road August 23, 2020. One man, identified as Tavaris Lewis of Mason, died at the scene. Two other men and two women were hurt.

The TBI says investigators determined that a man identified as Deandra Rivers was responsible for attempting to dispose of evidence. Rivers was charged with one count of tampering with evidence March 22.

According to the TBI, agents presented the Fayette County Grand Jury with additional evidence against Rivers Monday, July 26. The grand jury has indicted Rivers for one count of first degree murder, four counts of attempted first degree murder with bodily injury, one count of conspiracy to commit first degree murder, and four counts of conspiracy to commit attempted first degree murder.

Rivers reportedly turned himself in Thursday. His bond has been set at $500,000.

The TBI says five other men were charged in the case in November 2020.