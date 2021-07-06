Man facing aggravated assault charges after firing fireworks at officers, police say

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A man from the Dyersburg area is facing multiple aggravated assault charges after firing fireworks at officers, according to Dyersburg Police.

Officers were out on a traffic stop on Central and Peabody Street, when they report three artillery rounds-large fireworks were fired at them. The fireworks exploded close to the officers and within feet of one officer’s face.

Officers saw a man run from the scene and pursued him on foot. The suspect fled to a wooded area where officers lost sight of the man.

DPD said a sheriff’s deputy in the area observed a car leave the area at a high rate of speed, and conducted a traffic stop on the car. The driver, Jascin Dillard, 19, Dyersburg, was found to have a large fireworks tube loaded with an artillery shell and lighter between his legs.

DPD charged Dillard with three counts of aggravated assault on first responders and was jailed pending Dyersburg City Court action on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m.