Man dragged from car at gunpoint in Walgreens parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man has been reunited with his car after it was taken from him at gunpoint two weeks ago.  

Carlos Salguero, who only speaks Spanish, tells WREG through a translator that he had made a trip to the Walgreens on Summer and Perkins June 10 around 10 p.m.  

Salguero remained in the car while his friend ran inside. That’s when police say a silver car pulled up and three armed men got out. 

They dragged Salguero from his car and drove off.  

Police spotted the car June 16th at a Parkway Village motel, but while officers were there, a man got into the car and repeatedly rammed a patrol car before leading police on a brief pursuit that they eventually called off.  

Officers found the car abandoned in the middle of the street the next day. 

They arrested James Howard but haven’t said how they tracked him down.  

The same day Salguero’s car was discovered, police say Howard was with two men committing another carjacking in Orange Mound.  

