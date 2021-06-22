One man discovered shot to death inside crashed van, second rushed to hospital in serious condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed and a second seriously injured following an overnight shooting in Oakhaven.

Authorities said they discovered one of the victims shot to death inside a van at Brompton and Kingsgate. The van hit a fire hydrant on the scene sending water gushing into the street. A Memphis Light, Gas and Water crew was called in to shut it off.

One neighbor, who only wanted to be identified as GiGi, said she was awakened by all the commotion. The sound of shots fired wasn’t entirely unusual, but the repetition of gunfire left her feeling uneasy.

“There were several shots, it sounded like fireworks. It wasn’t real loud, that’s why I didn’t think it was shots at first,” she said. “I went to my other window and that’s when I saw the car wasn’t nobody moving, that’s when I call the police. I was saying something’s not right, someone hit a fire hydrant.”

What happened was shocking to neighbors, but even more so was the sheer number of evidence markers, which is typically indicative of the number of shots fired. WREG’s Jerrita Patterson counted 81.

A second victim was rushed to the hospital by private vehicle. Authorities said he was seriously injured.

The victims have not been identified and police have not released any information on a suspect. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.