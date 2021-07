MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was discovered dead at the Home 1 Extended Stay on American Way.

Memphis Police said they were called to the business early Tuesday morning and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There's a @MEM_PoliceDept presence at the Home 1 Extended Stay on American Way.



Homicide detectives and CSI are on scene. MPD says a man was found dead from a gunshot wound. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/jROwRX3DOh — Quametra Wilborn (@QWilbornTV) July 21, 2021

WREG’s Quametra Wilborn said homicide detectives and crime scene investigators made the scene. So far, they have not identified a suspect.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.