MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed following a shooting in Whitehaven overnight.

Authorities said it happened on Blue Jay Road in a neighborhood not far from Freedom Preparatory Academy.

The victim was located on the scene and transported to the Regional Medical Center where he later died. The person has not been identified and it’s unclear what led to the shooting.

Police said they do not have any suspect information at this time. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.