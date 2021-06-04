Man dead after shooting at East Shelby Drive Dixie Queen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead following a shooting at a Dixie Queen along East Shelby Drive.

According to police, officers were called to the restaurant located in the 1400 block around 2 a.m. Friday and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in his car.

He was transported to the Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

MPD says the case is an active investigation but have not announced any charges.

Sadly, the area has struggled with violence and other crime. According to Memphis crime tracker data, there have been 40 reported incidents within a half mile of the Dixie Queen location in the last month alone.

WREG visited the Dixie Queen location, but management declined to show us any surveillance video.

Residents worry about the growing amount of violent crime in Memphis, and they’re worried it will get worse when the new permitless carry law goes into effect on July 1.

“You’re just going to let everybody start having guns and don’t have any training,” one resident said. “It’s bad! It’s very bad out here.”