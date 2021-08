MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life after being shot in Whitehaven late Tuesday evening, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of E. Holmes Road. One man was shot and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police said there is no suspect information at this point. If you have any tips about this shooting, MPD said call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH

This is an ongoing investigation.