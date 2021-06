MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically wounded after being shot in Frayser on Sunday evening, according to Memphis Police.

Officers are working a shooting at 3630 Fiat Cove. One male has been shot and transported to the hospital in critical condition. No suspect information is available at this point. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/4WMyjMqsWo — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 30, 2021

MPD said the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Fiat Cove. When officers arrived, they located a man sustaining a gunshot wound, and he was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police said there is no suspect information is available at this point.

This is an ongoing investigation.