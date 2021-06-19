Man critically injured in southwest Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after being shot in southwest Memphis early Saturday morning.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting call on I-240 at Getwell, but in their investigation, they discovered the shooting actually took place in southwest Memphis in the 3100 block of New Horn Lake.

Memphis Police said the man was located near I-240 and Getwell and was transported to Regional One Hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation. MPD said if you have any information on this shooting, call Crimestoppers 901-528-CASH with tips.