MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man has been stabbed in Parkway Village.

Police responded to the scene on Tarry Park near Tarrywood Drive. Officers reportedly found one man suffering from stab wounds.

The victim went to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect fled the scene. No arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.