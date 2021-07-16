Man critically injured in East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a shooting in East Memphis has left a man seriously injured.

Police responded to the scene on Sharpe Avenue near Baine Avenue. Memphis Police say the victim went to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene. Police did not provide a full description of the suspect but said he was wearing a green and white shirt.

There’s no word on what led to this shooting.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.