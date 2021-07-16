Man critically injured in East Memphis shooting

News
Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a shooting in East Memphis has left a man seriously injured.

Police responded to the scene on Sharpe Avenue near Baine Avenue. Memphis Police say the victim went to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene. Police did not provide a full description of the suspect but said he was wearing a green and white shirt.

There’s no word on what led to this shooting.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Man critically injured in East Memphis shooting

Family offers reward to find man's killer

Mississippi State Health Department updates K-12 COVID-19 guidance

Bartlett Police issue warning after scam targets FedEx customers

Death row inmate appears in court as attorney calls state record request a ‘fishing expedition’

The Female Field: Pair of 17-year-old best friends skateboard in Olympics

More News