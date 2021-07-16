Man convicted in deadly double shooting in southeast Memphis

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Demerrick Porter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 21-year-old man was convicted in connection to a deadly double shooting more than three years ago in southeast Memphis.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Christopher Smith, 24, and his cousin were following three suspects they believed had stolen a car sometime in March 2018. The suspects pulled into the 4500 block of Cognac Cove near Riverdale and East Shelby Drive, jumped out of the vehicle and started shooting.

Smith was shot multiple times and pronounced dead on the scene. His cousin was shot in the leg and was able to escape and seek help.

Demerrick Porter, Jaelen Bell and Christian Key were all arrested in connection to the shooting. A Shelby County jury found Porter guilty of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony at the conclusion of his trail on Friday.

The other two suspects are still awaiting trial.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

UMMC requiring students, employees to be fully vaccinated or wear N95 masks

UMMC requiring students, employees to be fully vaccinated or wear N95 masks

Eviction concerns

Arkansas Shooting

Drug Endangered Children: Little Lives Lost

Unarmed and dangerous: Conway police say man with no arms harassing women by asking to touch their feet

More News