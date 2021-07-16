Man convicted in deadly double shooting in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 21-year-old man was convicted in connection to a deadly double shooting more than three years ago in southeast Memphis.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Christopher Smith, 24, and his cousin were following three suspects they believed had stolen a car sometime in March 2018. The suspects pulled into the 4500 block of Cognac Cove near Riverdale and East Shelby Drive, jumped out of the vehicle and started shooting.

Smith was shot multiple times and pronounced dead on the scene. His cousin was shot in the leg and was able to escape and seek help.

Demerrick Porter, Jaelen Bell and Christian Key were all arrested in connection to the shooting. A Shelby County jury found Porter guilty of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony at the conclusion of his trail on Friday.

The other two suspects are still awaiting trial.