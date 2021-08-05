Man charged with murder in woman’s death in Marion, Arkansas

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — A woman was killed Tuesday in Marion, Arkansas, and a man is charged in her death, the Crittenden County Sheriff said.

Charles Edward Walker, 52, is charged with first-degree murder. He turned himself in at the sheriff’s office on Wednesday. The sheriff said Walker had a history with law enforcement.

The victim was identified by family as 54-year-old Brenda Strickland, a mother of four with three grandchildren.

They said she was killed at the Comfort Inn in Marion, where they also say she worked. Family said domestic violence may have been involved.

Family members say they haven’t heard anything from Marion Police. The department did not respond to requests for information from WREG.