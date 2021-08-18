Man charged with murder after shooting near Whiteville, Tennessee

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gavin Dellinger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged with first-degree murder in Hardeman County, Tennessee, after the victim in a shooting died in a Memphis hospital, authorities said.

The Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on the morning of Aug. 7 near Whiteville. The victim, who was not identified, managed to drive to a nearby house where the homeowner called 911.

The victim told police on the scene that Gavin Dellinger was the shooter. Deputies arrived at Dellinger’s house, where they say he began fighting with them. He was arrested and initially charged with resisting arrest.

The victim was airlifted to Regional One, where he later died in surgery.

After an investigation, Dellinger was charged Wednesday with murder. He is being held in the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office on $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Districts defy Governor's order

No video of fatal encounter with deputy

Hospitals may have triage

Shelby County mask mandate

Cordova teacher dies of COVID-19 complications

Mississippi health leaders discuss growing COVID-19 infections in state

More News