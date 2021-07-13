Man charged with killing teenager during argument in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after allegedly shooting a teenager dead with a shotgun in North Memphis.

Michael Robinson, 31, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.

Police said the suspect was the “significant other” of the victim’s mother.

On July 12, officers were called to the 800 block of Randle Street and found Zaqune Harris in the driveway, shot once in the chest. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Harris’ mother told authorities her son was involved in an argument with Robinson. As that argument escalated, Robinson went to his vehicle, grabbed a shotgun and shot the 18-year-old in the chest.

Authorities did not say what the argument was about, but Denisha Anderson, the mother of Harris’ unborn child, told WREG he was shot over $10. The child is due in February.

