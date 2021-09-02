Man charged with breaking into 10 cars in 5 hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after police say he confessed to going on a car burglary spree throughout southeast Memphis.

Memphis Police say they received several reports of motor vehicle thefts between 7 a.m. and noon. Police say surveillance footage revealed a black Nissan Altima was seen at all the locations that were hit.

Officers located a vehicle matching the description in the area of Raines and Millbranch. Keyon Moore was driving and was arrested.

Memphis Police say Moore confessed to burglarizing 10 cars at four different locations in only a matter of five hours.

In the car Moore was driving, police say they found many of the items that were reported stolen, including several guns, power and hand tools, two car key fobs, two iPhones, ad more than $2,200 in cash.

Court documents say he admitted to dropping his girlfriend off at work right before burglarizing the vehicles, and he “didn’t know why he was breaking into cars”.

Moore faces 10 counts of burglary and vandalism charges and five counts of theft.

Brandon Rodgers works in the area and says he understands what those people were feeling, since his workplace was hit by thieves just a few weeks ago.

“It’s messed up. I mean people just really need to focus on what they need to do and go do it themselves instead of trying to take something from someone else especially when they got to work at night,” Rodgers said. “I don’t really know what to say other than get a [expletive] job. I mean, I had to get one. I work for my stuff. I don’t take nobody else’s [expletive].”