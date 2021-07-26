Man charged with assault after alleged argument over food

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man faces charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment after an alleged argument about food.

Court documents said Al Georome Bennett went to the In and Out grocery store on Chelsea Avenue Sunday and pulled up his shirt to show the handgun in his waist band. Police say Bennett left the store, and fired a shot into the air before going into a rooming house.

Police were called to the rooming house where Bennett consented to a search. Officers found the gun in question and the person who reported the incident identified Bennett in a photo lineup.

According to police, Bennett told officers he was only playing around when he fired the shot, and didn’t mean to hurt anyone.