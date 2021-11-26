MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police arrested a man Thursday after they say he stole from a Binghampton church twice and pawned the items afterwards.

The incident happened last month after police said Robert Parham entered New Bellevue Baptist Church on North Trezevant Street and stole multiple items, including a Yamaha keyboard valued at $1,500.

A month later on Nov. 24, Police received a notification from the Pawn Bureau that the stolen keyboard was pawned by Parham at a shop located on Summer Avenue.

Police said they ran criminal history on Parham and discovered he had an extensive history of burglary and theft.

Parham was taken into custody Thursday, where he admitted to pawning the keyboard, police said.

He also admitted that he stole from that same church in the past, according to crime reports.

Parham was charged with burglary and theft of property.

He is being held on a $20,000 bond.