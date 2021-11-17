MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man Tuesday after they say he killed someone in the middle of Shelby Drive in Whitehaven.

MPD responded to the fatal shooting on Tuesday around 4 p.m. at the 600 block of Shelby Drive.

Police located an unresponsive male in the street suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was transported to Regional One where he was pronounced dead.

A witness told police Robert Collins, 37, and the victim got into an argument on Nov. 15 and that he saw Collins shoot the victim on Tuesday, police said.

According to the crime report, Collins told the witness prior to the incident that if the victim came to the location “he had something for him”.

Police said that while they were on the scene, Collins approached them and admitted to shooting the victim.

Collins was charged with first degree murder. No bond information has been set.

He is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 18.