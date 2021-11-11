MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man is behind bars after police say he and another male stole two guitars from Overton High School in September.

On Sept. 30, Martavion Carmichael, 19, and another male entered the school through an unlocked door after hours on Sept. 30 and stole two fender guitars, valued at $150 each, police said.

Overton High provided police surveillance photos of the two males. Police said Carmichael was developed as a suspect during the investigation.

According to the police report, officers met with Carmichael’s mother who told police she was aware of the burglary and identified her son in the surveillance photos.

Carmichael was charged with burglary and theft of property.

No bond information was released.

No arrest have been made for the other suspect