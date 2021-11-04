MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man has been arrested after the Applebee’s shooting that left three people injured in Shelby County on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said 19-year-old Charterio Porter has been charged with second degree attempted murder, theft of property, employment of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

According to police, a man said he was inside of the Applebee’s on Hacks Cross when he saw Porter break into his car.

The man told police that when he went outside of the restaurant to confront the suspect, shots were exchanged.

Porter was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. The owner of the car was also shot.

Police said the car that Porter used to drive to the Applebee’s was stolen just before the incident.

