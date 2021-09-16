Man charged after 77-year-old woman raped at Helena-West Helena retirement home

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Helena-West Helena Police say a man has been charged with raping a 77-year-old woman at a retirement home.

Dewayne Cartwright has reportedly been charged with rape and has a court hearing Thursday afternoon.

Police say the victim was attacked as she was asleep inside the Heritage Hill Manor retirement home in Helena-West Helena. Police say during the attack, he covered the woman’s eyes so she couldn’t see him.

Officials released surveillance footage of the suspect in June. Police were unable to determine how he got into the retirement home.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Troubling trend in Mississippi

Shelby County COVID cases decline as new PSA targets kids

72 unborn babies, 15 pregnant women have died due to COVID-19 in Mississippi

Sheriff: Active barricade situation happening in northeast Memphis

Bodycam video shows distraught Gabby Petito 13 days before last contact

Petito/Laundrie VOSOT Bodycam footage

More News