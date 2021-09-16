Man charged after 77-year-old woman raped at Helena-West Helena retirement home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Helena-West Helena Police say a man has been charged with raping a 77-year-old woman at a retirement home.

Dewayne Cartwright has reportedly been charged with rape and has a court hearing Thursday afternoon.

Police say the victim was attacked as she was asleep inside the Heritage Hill Manor retirement home in Helena-West Helena. Police say during the attack, he covered the woman’s eyes so she couldn’t see him.

Officials released surveillance footage of the suspect in June. Police were unable to determine how he got into the retirement home.

This is a developing story.