MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man was shot during a carjacking at a Whitehaven gas station Thursday morning.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the Valero gas station on the 1600 block of Winchester around 1:45 am.

Police said they located one male who had been shot after his car was stolen. He was non-critical and was able to get treated on the scene by MFD.

The suspects are still on the run. Police described them as two teenage boys.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at (901)528-CASH.