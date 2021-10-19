MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after police say he assaulted multiple people over the course of a few months.

Memphis Police say 25-year-old Issac Woodall is at the center of multiple investigations involving gun violence.

Police say the first incident happened at a home on Capen Avenue in Parkway Village in July.

According to court documents, a warrant was issued for Woodall’s arrest after a woman says he approached her and a group of people while they were standing in her front yard.

According to the victim, she knows Woodall.

Reports say Woodall pulled up in a black Mercedes Benz, got out with a metal pipe, and started hitting the victim in the head with the pipe.

Police say he left but returned moments later and started shooting at the group.

According to the homeowner, her 12-year-old grandson was among those in the group.

No one was injured.

Memphis police say this wasn’t the last time Woodall assaulted someone he knew. In August, Memphis Police said he shot a man inside of a car that they were both sitting in at a parking lot.

According to court documents, police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to both his legs at a BP gas station on Winchester Road.

MPD said Woodall was involved in an argument with the victim and shot the victim with a purple handgun as the driver of the car pulled up to the gas station.

A warrant was issued for Woodall’s arrest in both incidents.

He’s facing multiple aggravated assault charges and two attempted murder charges and being held on a $1,000 bond.

His first court date is Oct. 20.