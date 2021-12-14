MEMPHIS, Tenn . — Police have arrested the suspect they say is responsible for killing a man in the airport area last month.

Police said they found Ervin Terrell suffering from a gunshot wound in the middle of Ketchum Road on Nov. 19. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators recovered surveillance of the shooting that showed shots being fired from a red Ford Escape.

Police identified Boya Ba as the suspect after a license plate reader was able to get the tag number of the Ford.

Police issued a warrant for Ba’s arrest last week. He was arrested Monday.

Ba was was charged with first degree murder.

No bond has been set at this time.