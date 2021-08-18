Man arrested after shots fired at University of Memphis police officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 23-year-old man was arrested after being accused of firing shots at a University of Memphis police officer.

Raterrio Laws was charged with attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony after the incident on July 19. According to the police report, the officer involved was patrolling the area of Patterson and Spotswood when he saw a man running down the street in a ski mask. He then spotted two other males hiding behind a bush and trying to break into vehicles.

While still in his vehicle, the officer told the suspects to get down on the ground, and that’s when shots were fired. The officer was not injured but one of the bullets did enter the vehicle and strike the driver’s seat.

The suspects then ran to a silver Chevrolet Malibu and fled the scene.

Laws was developed as a suspect and was located on August 17. During questioning, Laws reportedly admitted to being involved in the auto burglaries but stated he did not fire shots at the officer.

The other suspects have not been identified. If you know who they are, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.