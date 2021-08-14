Man arrested after robbing several Memphis-area hotels, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing several counts of aggravated robbery after holding up several Memphis-area hotels at gun point, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said on August 5, the Quality Inn and Suites in the 2000 block of Thousand Oaks was robbed by two men and one of them had a black handgun. One of the men acted as a look out, according to Memphis Police, while the other man with the gun went behind the counter at the hotel and demanded money.

Approximately, $1,000 was stolen from the hotel.

Two days later, on August 7, a lone gunman walked into the Quality Inn and Suites in the 3000 block of Millbranch and demanded money. In this robbery, he got away with roughly $600 in cash and was picked up in a truck.

Shortly after, the Quality Inn and Suites on McRee the same lone gunman came into the hotel and robbed it at gunpoint. Just like the other instances, he acted as if he was a customer and produced a handgun and demanded money.

In this robbery, he got away from $700 and ran into a get a way car.

Twenty-five minutes later, the Extended Stay Hotel on Horizon Lake Drive was robbed by the same lone gunman who acted as if he was customer and produced a handgun. In this robbery, he got away with $70.

Memphis Police said during their investigations and tips from Crimestoppers, Randy Jack became a suspect. He was located and was identified in a six-person lineup for these robberies.

Jack is now facing several counts of aggravated robbery charges.