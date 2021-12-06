MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Shelby County man is waking up in jail, after police say he stole a vehicle from a car dealership, and crashed into two Memphis police cars.

Detavious Spears faces a list of charges, including theft of property, and evading arrest.

Police said Spears broke into Chuck Hutton Chevrolet early Friday morning.

According to reports, Spears was caught on camera stealing a Chevy Camaro from the service department and ramming it into the back gate of the dealership.

Court documents said Spears then got into another Camaro and drove it back to the service center.

MPD said he got out of that car, got into a Corvette and drove away.

Officers spotted the stolen corvette on Ridgeway near Poplar, but they said Spears sped away when they tried to pull him over.

During the chase, Spears allegedly hit two Memphis police vehicles before hitting a guardrail on walnut grove.

He jumped out of the car and tried to run away, but was taken into custody.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

MPD confirmed they were also looking for a homicide suspect when they stopped that corvette.

As of Monday morning, Spears does not face any murder charges but court documents say he was taken to the hospital and treated for gunshots wounds stemming from another incident.