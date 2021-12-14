MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested on Monday after he led MPD on a foot chase after being in a stolen vehicle, police say.

MPD found a stolen Toyota Camry in the neighborhood of Fox Meadows with two men and one minor inside. Officers said when they tried to conduct a traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle refused to stop, leading police on a chase.

When the vehicle stopped on the 500 block of Jefferson Avenue, police said witnesses saw 18-year-old Martavious Wallace and a 15-year-old minor getting out of the vehicle.

When Wallace got out of the car, police said he tried to run from officers on foot. He was found soon after and taken to the Memphis Police Department. After he refused to speak to investigators, he was arrested and transported to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Wallace is charged with theft of property, evading arrest, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.