Man arrested after deadly shooting at Whitehaven gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after a deadly shooting at a gas station in Whitehaven.

Roy Anderson, 46, has been charged in connection with a shooting at the Valero gas station on East Shelby Drive near Hodge. Police say the victim, identified as Kendrick Brown, was found lying face down in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to court documents, the shooting was captured on surveillance cameras from the Valero. The reportedly footage shows a green Chevrolet Silverado pulling onto the parking lot at just after 11 p.m. Soon after, a silver Impala pulls up beside the truck.

Court documents say Anderson got out of the truck, while Brown got out of the silver Impala. Both went into the gas station. Brown can reportedly be seen standing behind Anderson as Anderson completes his purchase. Officials say Brown followed Anderson out of the store without buying anything.

According to court documents, Brown then struck Anderson from behind with his fist. Anderson reportedly ran away while reaching into his pocket.

The two then ran out of the camera view. Court documents say Brown was then seen running back towards his car before collapsing. Brown had been shot twice in the back.

Court documents say Anderson then fled the scene in his truck.

Investigators developed Anderson as a possible suspect and made contact with him. Court documents say Anderson turned himself and admitted to shooting Brown.

Anderson reportedly told investigators he shot Brown and fled the scene because he was scared. Court documents say Anderson confessed to taking the gun apart and throwing the parts out of his truck. The gun has not been recovered.

Anderson has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. Police have not explained why Brown allegedly struck Anderson.