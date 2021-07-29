Man arrested after deadly East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left a woman dead in East Memphis.

Taylor Clayborn was charged with first-degree murder in perpetration of aggravated burglary, especially aggravated burglary and attempted aggravated robbery after police say he was involved in a shooting in the 1200 block of Robin Hood Lane on June 22.

The victim in the case told investigators he was in his driveway when two armed men approached and demanded his keys. As one suspect stayed with him, the other went around the back of the home and that’s when a shot was fired. Victim Dawn Rainey was shot and died sometime later at St. Francis Hospital.

After the shooting, one of the suspects dropped his cell phone before jumping into a gray Dodge Avenger, police said. That vehicle was located on July 1, at the home of a woman with whom the surviving victim had a verbal altercation with mere days before the homicide.

That woman, who will remain unidentified until formal charges are filed, told police she didn’t know who was driving it that night. However, her phone records showed that she had called the cellphone that was dropped at the crime scene mere minutes before the homicide.

Police said that cellphone belonged to Clayborn. He told authorities he didn’t know the woman, but had talked to her on the phone and via Facebook.

Investigators said the phone records indicated the pair spoke with each other multiple times after the shooting.