MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after police said he threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend’s children moments before he kidnapped her on Wednesday.

The incident started when Kentral Vinson, 25, broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house on Semmes Street in Messick Buntyn through a rear window around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

Police said once Vinson was inside of the residence, he pointed a gun at the woman’s three children, aging 15, 13 and seven, while asking for their mother’s whereabouts.

According to court documents, Vinson demanded the children to call their mother to make her come home and threatened to kill them if they didn’t. Fearing for their life, the children called their mother and she arrived to the residence shortly after.

When the woman got home, police say Vinson aimed a gun at her and forced her to leave with him to “take revenge”.

Police were able to locate Vinson and the woman in Frayser around 8 p.m. Police said Vinson tried to get away but was later taken into custody.

Fortunately, the woman and her children were unharmed in this incident.

Vinson was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, burglary, kidnapping, theft of property and evading arrest.

Vinson has a history with aggravated assault including one incident that happened just this past July. Back in 2015, he assaulted his child’s mother by strangling and hitting her several times.

He is currently being held on a 50,000 bond.