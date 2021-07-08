Man accused of shooting 12-year-old girl at Fourth of July party in Frayser

Adren Johnson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 12-year-old girl was shot on the Fourth of July, and her aunt’s boyfriend is behind bars, police say.

Adren Johnson, 29, is charged with several counts of attempted first-degree murder as well as firearms charges.

Police say two children, ages 12 and 8, were at their aunt’s house on Durham Avenue in Frayser for a July 4 celebration. But when their aunt began fighting with her boyfriend, Johnson, the children called their mother to pick them up.

When the woman arrived to pick up the children around 1 a.m., police say Johnson recognized her from an earlier incident. He pointed a handgun at the woman and her children and fired, hitting the girl once in the upper right arm, police said.

The mother drove her child to a fire station on Millington Street for help. The girl was taken to Le Bonheur for treatment.

Johnson was booked into jail Wednesday.

The incident comes after a violent few days for children in the city. This is at least the fifth child injured in a shooting since Sunday.

