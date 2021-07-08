Man accused of pulling gun on tenant asking apartment manager for copy of lease

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The son of a Hickory Hill apartment manager has been arrested after police say he pulled a gun on two residents seeking a copy of a lease.

Jermaine Bishop, 42, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault as well as a weapons charge since he was previously convicted of aggravated robbery.

Kimberly Anderson said she and her fiancé went to the leasing office at the Lakes At Ridgeway Wednesday to ask for a copy of her father’s lease. She said her father has been sick for a month and needed the lease in order to apply for rental assistance.

Instead of getting the lease, she said she was met with a loud and angry brush off.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God. So this is the way that a property manager is supposed to conduct business?’” said Anderson.

Anderson said what happened next is even more unprofessional.

She said the property manager led them to an apartment unit where they were met at the door by Bishop, who police said was armed with gun.

“I thought he was gonna take our lives because he cocked the gun and she going off on us, he got the gun and in our face, like, I really thought we was gonna lose our lives,” Anderson said.

WREG went to the leasing office but was told that the manager wasn’t in.

No one answered at her Cordova home either and an email to Friedman Communities, the company responsible for the complex, wasn’t returned.

Anderson said the manager didn’t appear too concerned when her son allegedly pulled the gun.

“She was like, ‘I told you to leave me the [expletive] alone.’ She was like, ‘I had two tenants to go to and meet two contractors,’” Anderson said.

Bishop is due to meet a judge in court on July 15. He bonded out of jail Thursday afternoon.