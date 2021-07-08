Man accused of pulling gun on tenant asking apartment manager for copy of lease

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The son of a Hickory Hill apartment manager has been arrested after police say he pulled a gun on two residents seeking a copy of a lease.  

Jermaine Bishop, 42, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault as well as a weapons charge since he was previously convicted of aggravated robbery.  

Kimberly Anderson said she and her fiancé went to the leasing office at the Lakes At Ridgeway Wednesday to ask for a copy of her father’s lease. She said her father has been sick for a month and needed the lease in order to apply for rental assistance.  

Instead of getting the lease, she said she was met with a loud and angry brush off. 

“I was like, ‘Oh my God. So this is the way that a property manager is supposed to conduct business?’” said Anderson. 

Anderson said what happened next is even more unprofessional.  

She said the property manager led them to an apartment unit where they were met at the door by Bishop, who police said was armed with gun. 

“I thought he was gonna take our lives because he cocked the gun and she going off on us, he got the gun and in our face, like, I really thought we was gonna lose our lives,” Anderson said. 

WREG went to the leasing office but was told that the manager wasn’t in.  

No one answered at her Cordova home either and an email to Friedman Communities, the company responsible for the complex, wasn’t returned.  

Anderson said the manager didn’t appear too concerned when her son allegedly pulled the gun. 

“She was like, ‘I told you to leave me the [expletive] alone.’ She was like, ‘I had two tenants to go to and meet two contractors,’” Anderson said.  

Bishop is due to meet a judge in court on July 15. He bonded out of jail Thursday afternoon.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Troubled Memphis cemetery cited for rats causing harm to bodies waiting for preparation

Man accused of pulling gun on tenant asking apartment manager for copy of lease

‘I thought he was trying to kill me’: Memphis property owner fights off burglar

Call for COVID-19 Relief Audit

New hospital opening in Senatobia, Mississippi

Memphis experts say child shootings are taking toll on children's mental health

More News