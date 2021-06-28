Man accused of posing as officer, pulling gun on driver during Tennessee road rage incident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man posing as a law enforcement officer pointed a gun at another driver during an apparent road rage incident in Old Hickory Sunday night, an arrest warrant alleges.

Metro police said Clifford Polly, Jr. blocked the roadway at Swinging Bridge Road and Ensley Avenue, using his personally-owned, 2016 black Dodge Charger with red and white “wig wag” lights installed in the front and back.

Clifford Polly (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Polly, who stated he worked for a Nashville security company, was “dressed in [a] uniform consistent with [a] police officer by having a duty belt” and patches that showed “private duty law enforcement,” according to the police report.

During an interview with detectives, police said Polly explained his vehicle was blocked in by the victim’s and was not able to get away; however, officers said they learned Polly had made a U-turn and initiated his personal vehicle’s “wig wag” lights, then drew a pistol equipped with a light.

The warrant alleges Polly pointed his weapon at the victim and stated “I don’t want to shoot you” and “get back in your vehicle.”

A witness reported hearing Polly use his vehicle’s public announcement equipment to state “I will shoot you” while he was on the phone with dispatch, according to investigators.

Polly, 34, was arrested and booked into the Metro jail late Sunday night on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal impersonation of a law enforcement officer. His bond was set at $25,000.