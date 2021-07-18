Man accused of pointing gun at family in Highland Heights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing a long list of charges, including five counts of aggravated assault, after police said he pointed a gun at a family in Highland Heights.

According to Memphis Police, a family with two young children were at a store talking with the manager. As they pulled up to the store, a man identified as Bernell Holmes approached their truck on his bicycle and pulled out a gun from his backpack and pointed it at the family for several minutes.

Moments later, Holmes then drove away on his bike.

A family member who was driving in the area spotted Holmes. Holmes then held that person at gunpoint briefly before riding away on his bike, again.

Memphis Police were called to the scene, and the victims all identified Holmes as the suspect. Holmes was a convicted felon back in 1987 for an assault to commit murder in the second degree.

Holmes was subsequently booked and charged.

