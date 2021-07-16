Man accused of hitting Memphis officer with car charged with attempted murder

Tallas Riddle

Memphis, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after authorities say he hit a police officer with his vehicle.

According to the police report, officers were speaking with the driver of a Nissan Maxima about the vehicle blocking a private drive in the area of Blossom and Crepe Myrtle. An officer eventually asked the driver to step out of the vehicle and that’s when things apparently escalated.

The driver allegedly rolled the window up, put the car in reverse and then accelerated towards an officer. The impact sent the officer slamming into another parked vehicle, police said.

The suspect then drove down the street a short way before hitting another parked vehicle. He was arrested by police and identified as Tallas Riddle. The 44-year-old was charged with attempted first-degree murder, intentionally evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of a controlled substance, violation of financial law and driving without a license.

