MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after he allegedly fired a gun while on a MATA bus.

Christopher Jones was charged with aggravated assault after the shooting Sunday near Madison and Belvedere.

Police said Jones was aiming at a man who had just punched him in the head but the bullet missed and crashed through the bus’s windshield.

Officers were able to track Jones down after he dropped his work uniform on the bus with the Popeyes logo on it.