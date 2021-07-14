Man accused of driving in excess of 90mph while street racing down Poplar Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after reportedly being caught by police street racing down Poplar Avenue.

Alfonzo Linzy, 23, reached speeds of more than 90 miles per hour while driving in the area of Poplar and Watkins, the police report said. That area has a posted speed limit of 40 miles per hour.

Officers said they witnessed two drivers weaving in and out of traffic, putting themselves and others at risk. Linzy was pulled over at Ayers and Poplar and arrested. He was charged with drag racing and reckless driving.

The second driver involved has not been identified.