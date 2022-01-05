MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged for killing a man during an alleged drug deal in Fox Meadows last August, police say.

Torrance Yarbrough will face a judge soon after police say he shot and killed the male victim on Aug. 14 at the Reserve at Mt. Moriah Apartments.

When officers arrived to the shooting, they found the victim shot inside of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

While on the scene, police said they located Yarbrough’s phone with his ID inside of the case.

Police said the phone contained texts and Cash App transactions that revealed Yarbrough was meeting up with the victim to buy marijuana moments before the shooting occurred.

Crime reports also state that Yarbrough was texting an unknown male prior to the incident that said he was going to rob the victim during the alleged drug transaction.

Yarbrough was charged with first degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery.

He is expected to appear in court Thursday.