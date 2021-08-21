Man accused in 2019 carjacking arrested after armed robbery and carjacking at Frayser gas station

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials say a Memphis man who was previously accused of carjacking and crashing a car is now facing charges after reportedly robbing and carjacking a man at a gas station in Frayser.

Police say Jarquaireous Knox robbed a man at the Valero gas station on North Watkins near Thrift Avenue on June 22.

According to court documents, the victim told police he was coming out of the store when Knox approached him with a gun. Knox is said to have taken the victim’s car keys and cell phone before taking off in the victim’s car. Court documents say Knox also threatened to kill the victim.

Investigators were able to recover surveillance video from the store. On June 23, the victim identified Knox in a six-person photo lineup.

Knox has been charged with aggravated robbery.

Knox was previously arrested on Christmas Eve of 2019 after he and his cousin stole a vehicle at gunpoint and crashed the vehicle into a home in Frayser while fleeing police. According to court documents, he was out on an $80,000 bond for those charges, which include carjacking, employment of a firearm to commit a felony, reckless endangerment and intentionally evading arrest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Continuing coverage on severe flooding

COVID-19 booster shot effects

Caleb Duncan

Caleb Duncan

Fake job posting

Middle Tennessee Doctor braces for grim COVID forecast

More News