MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Makeda’s Cookies gave a statement on Facebook Thursday morning after the fatal shooting that took rapper Young Dolph’s life in front of their store on November 17.

In the post, they stated that the business is heartbroken by his passing.

They also announced that they will be closed. This is most likely to avoid the crowds that will surround the shop in the following days.

The shop also suffered damages due to the fired shots.

The Black-owned cookie shop, who takes pride in their famous butter cookies, said Dolph was a regular customer. Makeda’s posted the rapper on their Instagram just seven days before his death.

Their shop was seen completely boarded up on Thursday morning by WREG’s reporters.

We’re live this morning outside Makeda’s Cookie shop where Memphis rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed yesterday afternoon.



The shop released this statement overnight via social media. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/mJOIgDAki6 — Quametra Wilborn (@QWilbornTV) November 18, 2021