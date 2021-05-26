Major paper products maker to increase prices on toilet paper, hygiene products

Toilet paper moves out from a cutting machine at the Tissue Plus factory, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Bangor, Maine. The new company has been unexpectedly busy because of the shortage of toilet paper brought on by hoarders concerned about the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

DALLAS (WATE) — Prices on certain products including baby and child care, adult care and Scott bathroom tissue will soon be on the rise.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation announced in March that it plans to increase net selling prices in the U.S. and Canada beginning primarily in late June. The company said the increases are “necessary to help offset significant commodity cost inflation.”

The company said percentage increases will be in the mid-to-high single digits. The increases will impact the company’s baby and child care, adult care and Scott bathroom tissue businesses.

Kimberly-Clark brands include Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll.

