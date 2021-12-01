(The Hill) — Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., shot back at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Tuesday after Greene called her “trash,” responding by using emojis to call her fellow first-term Republican congresswoman “bat—- crazy.”

Mace was responding to Green’s Tuesday morning tweet that accused her of being a “RINO,” or Republican in name only, after Mace condemned Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., for making anti-Muslim remarks about Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

Mace “is the trash in the GOP Conference,” Greene tweeted. “Never attacked by Democrats or RINO’s (same thing) because she is not conservative, she’s pro-abort. Mace you can back up off of @laurenboebert or just go hang with your real gal pals, the Jihad Squad. Your out of your league.”

While appearing on CNN, Mace had commented on the ongoing feud between Boebert and Omar that was sparked after Boebert joked about Omar, who is Muslim, being a terrorist. Mace denounced the incident as an example of “racist tropes and remarks” that have been made on both sides of the aisle.

About one hour after Greene posted her criticism, Mace retweeted her and wrote Greene’s words were an example of “bat—- crazy,” replacing her words with the bat, poop and clown emoji.

This is what 🦇 💩 🤡 looks like. https://t.co/nIbqjiJaFH — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) November 30, 2021

Mace further defended herself from Greene’s accusations of not being conservative enough, writing that she is “a pro-life fiscal conservative who was attacked by the Left all weekend.” She went on to point out that Greene’s accusations of her being “pro-abort” appear to stem from her support for abortion ban exceptions for rape and incest.

Mace is a rape survivor herself and wrote she was “beyond disgusted” that Greene appeared to be using this information to attack a fellow Republican lawmaker.

Greene later tweeted on Tuesday that she had spoken about Mace with former President Trump.

Mace responded by writing “I like my freshman colleagues who don’t think 9/11 was a hoax” and using the peanut emoji to describe Greene. She went on to describe Greene’s phone call with Trump as her running to “tattletale” because she “can’t stand on her own two feet.”

I like my freshman colleagues who don’t think 9/11 was a hoax…



This one on the other hand… totally 🥜! https://t.co/em1hBB5DXF — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) November 30, 2021

When asked about the feud between Mace and Greene, Rep. Elise Stefanik (N.Y.), the chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, appeared to try to divert attention away from the Twitter spat.

“We are unified on the issues that matter to the American people, on making sure that we’re reining in our spending, to tackle inflation, on investing in border security. The issues that people care about are not the Twitter infighting. They care about issues that impact their daily lives. And that’s what Republicans are focused on,” Stefanik told reporters.