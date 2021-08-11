Longtime Whitehaven pastor Rev. Lester Basken dies at 90

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in the Whitehaven community are mourning the loss of a popular pastor.  

Rev. Lester Basken headed the Middle Baptist Church for 44 years until his retirement in 2015. He created many programs for children in the neighborhood.

Basken started a version of the summer jobs program with the church paying students to work at different locations. There was computer lab, after school basketball and more.

His congregation grew from 250 people to more than 4,000 when he retired.

Basken also counseled inmates at the jail.

Mayor Jim Strickland posted about Basken on Facebook, saying:

“He was always welcoming and gracious. He loved people, he served others in his congregation and the youth of Memphis with his joyful, uplifting personality.”

Basken was 90 years old.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

COVID patients fill MS hospitals

3 brothers die after being stuck in a manure pit in Mercer County

Marion schools COVID

Court backlog affecting criminal cases

Drug houses shut

Special Session for Masks?

More News