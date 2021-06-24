Loews Hotel plans in flux again for downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new Loews Hotel across from the renovated convention center in Downtown Memphis is supposed to provide a major boost to downtown accommodations. But new signs point to changing plans and potential downsizing.

Loew’s officials released renderings to WREG last November showing plans for a glitzy new hotel with an entrance that included the old Memphis Police building next to Civic Center Plaza. But the former police building now has a “for sale” sign out front advertising 130,000 square feet, indicating the police building is no longer part of their plans.

As a result, if the the hotel moves forward, it will have a much smaller footprint.

The Downtown Memphis Commission provided the following statement from Loews: “Loews Hotels & Co’s efforts and desire to deliver a convention center hotel to the residents of Memphis remains unchanged. Though our plans no longer include the former police building, we continue to work with the City and our development partners on a path forward.”

WREG also told you last year about delays in funding and other pandemic-related setbacks for Loews.

Downtown Memphis Commission President Paul Young released the following statement to WREG on the latest development: “Our understanding is that Loews is still doing their financial due diligence, and we believe that the strengthening of the tourism/hospitality climate in downtown Memphis bodes well for this project.”